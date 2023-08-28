NASA Glenn Hosts Series of Events with Elected Officials, Community Leaders

CLEVELAND, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to attend a series of events with NASA and community leadership on Aug. 29 and 30 at NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland and Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, Ohio. Over the course of two days, NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, and U.S. Reps. Marcy Kaptur and Max Miller will visit NASA to discuss investments and partnerships strengthening Northeast Ohio's aerospace community, including STEM education, small business initiatives, and new and updated NASA facilities.

Tuesday, Aug. 29 — Armstrong Test Facility, Sandusky

Melroy and Kaptur will tour the new home of the NASA Electric Aircraft Testbed (NEAT) and several other locations at Armstrong Test Facility with NASA Glenn Center Director Dr. Jimmy Kenyon Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 10-11 a.m. Currently under construction, NEAT is uniquely equipped to pave the way for future hybrid-electric commercial transport aircraft. Melroy, Kenyon, and Kaptur will also visit the Hypersonic Test Facility and In-Space Propulsion Facility. A brief media availability will follow the tour.

Tuesday, Aug. 29 — Glenn Research Center, Cleveland

Melroy, Kenyon, and Brown will attend NASA Glenn's STEM Aviation Day, a STEM education event for middle and high school students, Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Afterward, they will meet with local business and community college leaders to talk about growing the Northeast Ohio aerospace ecosystem. Melroy, Kenyon, and Brown will be available to answer questions from the media.

Wednesday, Aug. 30 — Glenn Research Center, Cleveland

For the first time in 30 years, Glenn will open the doors to a brand-new mission-focused facility that will support the agency's Artemis and Advanced Air Mobility missions. On Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon, Kaptur, Miller, and NASA leadership will cut the ribbon to the Aerospace Communications Facility, a new building designed for advanced radio frequency and optical communication technology research and development. A brief media availability will take place at 10:30 a.m. following the formal ribbon cutting. Glenn experts will then provide tours of the facility, describe their research, and discuss what's next for the center's facility master plan. 

