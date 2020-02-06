NASA Glenn Hosts "State of NASA" Media Event Feb. 10

CLEVELAND, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland will host a media event Monday, Feb. 10, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. EST to discuss the State of NASA and the center's role in developing the next generation of aircraft and sending the first woman and next man to the Moon by 2024.

Media attending the event will have the opportunity to watch NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine deliver a State of NASA address at 1 p.m. on NASA Television. Bridenstine will highlight the progress made and the exciting work ahead on the agency's Artemis program.

Immediately after the State of NASA address, Glenn is hosting a roundtable talk with

Reuter will update media on the development of transformative space technologies, such as solar electric propulsion and fission surface power. Pérez-Davis, Sivic and Hagerman will discuss the state of Glenn and its proposed fiscal year 2021 budget.

Media who want to attend the Glenn event should contact Jan Wittry at 216-870-0348 or jan.m.wittry-1@nasa.gov, by 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, and arrive at Glenn's Main Gate off Brookpark Road no later than 12:40 p.m. for the Feb. 10 event.

At 5 p.m., NASA Chief Financial Officer Jeff DeWit will brief media via telephone on the budget proposal. To participate in this briefing, media must contact Karen Northon at 202-358-1540 or karen.northon@nasa.gov no later than 3 p.m. Monday.

The NASA budget proposal and supporting information will be available online after 11 a.m. Feb. 10 at:

https://www.nasa.gov/budget

SOURCE NASA

