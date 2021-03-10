NASA Glenn Launches 2021 Virtual Public Tour Season

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Glenn Research Center will begin its guided public tours season in April, featuring one of seven world-class facilities each month through October. Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year's tour season will be completely virtual.

New This Year

From the comfort of a home computer or the convenience of a mobile device, guests will join a NASA expert for a guided virtual tour and a live question-and-answer session. For registration and other information, visit:

NASA’s Glenn Research Center is excited to offer guided virtual facility tours for the 2021 season. From April through October, join us as we explore our world-class facilities and celebrate Glenn’s 80th Anniversary.

https://www.nasa.gov/nasaglenntours

2021 Guided Virtual Tour Schedule

April 21 from 2-3 p.m.

8x6 Supersonic Wind Tunnel - NASA's only transonic wind tunnel, this world-class facility is used to test models for the next generation of supersonic aircraft.

May 19 from 2-3 p.m.

Ballistic Impact Facility - This lab has a wide range of gas guns capable of performing ballistic impact testing on flat panels and composites primarily to address problems affecting aerospace propulsion and power systems.

June 22 from 10-11 a.m.

Space Environments Complex - Located at NASA's Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, Ohio, this building houses the largest and most powerful space environment simulation facilities in the world, including the world's largest vacuum chamber.

July 13 from 2-3 p.m.

Simulated Lunar Operations Laboratory – This unique indoor laboratory designed to mimic lunar and planetary surface operations contains several large soil bins for rover testing, including an adjustable tilt-bed and equipment for evaluating the performance of tires, excavation tools, and other vehicle components.

Aug. 19 from 10-11 a.m.

Flight Research Facility - This aircraft hangar is home to modified aircraft used for scientific research and aeronautical test purposes. It also has a full-scale metal, battery, and avionics shop.

Sept. 22 from 10-11 a.m.

Zero Gravity Research Facility - The largest of its kind in the world, this drop tower is used to study the effects of microgravity on physical phenomena such as combustion, fluid physics, biotechnology, and materials science.

Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to noon

Electric Propulsion and Power Laboratory - With 12 space environment simulation chambers, this facility supports research and development of spacecraft power and electric propulsion systems.

Self-Guided Virtual Tours

Self-guided virtual tours can be viewed at any time. Glenn's 360-degree virtual tours offer an inside look at where researchers develop space flight systems and technologies to advance the exploration of space while maintaining leadership in aviation propulsion research.

Glenn Research Center Exchange

Glenn recently launched a new online store devoted to space memorabilia and NASA gear, including collections of Glenn apparel, golf, headwear, masks, home and office, and youth items.

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

