NASA Glenn Seeks Proposals to Support 2024 Events

CLEVELAND, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland wants to collaborate with organizations across the country to bring the NASA experience to new, diverse audiences.

Glenn has a collection of engaging exhibits and a pool of experts who can speak on space and aeronautics topics. NASA engagement is popular, and each year Glenn receives more event requests than it can accommodate.

Lilia Miller and Molly Kearns, NASA Glenn employees, discuss communication in space as they build paper versions with students during a STEM event at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio.

Organizations are invited to take advantage of this opportunity and submit proposals for established events taking place in 2024 that could benefit from a NASA engagement presence.

This opportunity is designed to provide organizations with:

Interactive NASA exhibits and historical artifacts to showcase NASA's missions and research.

Access to NASA subject matter experts for interactive speaking engagements.

All proposals are to be submitted through an online proposal form. Proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. Eastern time on Nov. 17, 2023. Only proposals submitted online will be accepted for review. For more information about this opportunity, visit the 2024 Call for Event Proposals page.

For answers to questions about the project or proposal form, contact NASA Glenn's Office of Communications at [email protected].

