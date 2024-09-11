NASA Goes Back to The Future

Lessons From 161 Years Ago Provide Valuable Insights for Leading the Moon To Mars Mission

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lincoln Leadership Institute at Gettysburg (LLI) was thrilled to welcome a distinguished group of participants from NASA's Moon to Mars mission during a special session of their Transformational Leadership Journey from Gettysburg program from September 3-5, 2024. This unique experience brought together members of NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) Program, Orion Program, Gateway Program, Exploration Ground Systems Program, Human Landing System Program, and Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility Program—all of whom are directly involved in the Artemis mission, NASA's endeavor to return humans to the Moon and venture onward to Mars.

NASA group exploring the battlefield and marching Pickett's Charge NASA Group in breakout teams discussing leadership development

Over the course of three days, participants engaged in case studies from the Battle of Gettysburg and the leadership of Abraham Lincoln designed to foster leadership skills critical to the success of complex, high-stakes projects like the Artemis mission. These attendees represented NASA and their partners, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Axiom, Jacobs, Blue Origin, SpaceX, Raytheon, Collins Aerospace, United Launch Alliance, and Rocketdyne, demonstrating the collaborative spirit of the Moon to Mars effort.

"It was indeed our privilege to host such an amazing collection of professionals," says LLI President and Founder Steve Wiley. "It was humbling to be in the same room with a group of leaders tasked with what NASA calls the most complex mission that humanity has ever undertaken."

The Artemis campaign, part of NASA's Moon to Mars program, aims to establish a sustainable presence on the Moon and lay the groundwork for future human exploration of Mars. This week's LLI session participants are playing an essential role in ensuring the success of this monumental endeavor.

LLI, founded over 25 years ago, has welcomed more than 30,000 participants from across all 15 U.S. departments and over 100 federal agencies. LLI's approach integrates historical lessons from the Battle of Gettysburg with innovative leadership principles taught by renowned faculty members, including experts in executive coaching, renowned Lincoln scholars, and a retired Rear Admiral who commanded the SEAL team that saved Captain Richard Phillips.

By joining LLI's Transformational Leadership Journey, these NASA professionals are building on the rich tradition of collaboration and visionary leadership that the Artemis mission embodies.

To learn more about this exciting session, please visit abc27.com/video/lessons-from-the-battle-of-gettysburg-inspiring-nasa-leaders/10016928/. For more information about the Lincoln Leadership Institute and the Transformational Journey from Gettysburg, please visit gettysburgleadership.com. To learn more about NASA's Moon to Mars program and the Artemis missions, please visit nasa.gov/moontomarsarchitecture and nasa.gov/feature/artemis/.

