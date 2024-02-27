NASA Grants to Engage Students in Quiet Supersonic Community Overflight

News provided by

NASA

27 Feb, 2024, 13:41 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has issued new grants to five universities to help develop education plans for the community overflight phase of the agency's Quesst mission, which aims to demonstrate the possibility of supersonic flight without the typical loud sonic booms.

Continue Reading
NASA’s X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft is dramatically lit for a “glamour shot,” captured before its Jan. 12, 2024, rollout at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works facility in Palmdale where the airplane was constructed.
NASA’s X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft is dramatically lit for a “glamour shot,” captured before its Jan. 12, 2024, rollout at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works facility in Palmdale where the airplane was constructed.

The new grants, from NASA's Office of STEM Engagement, will provide each university team with $40,000 to develop science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) engagement strategic implementation plans for those Quesst community overflights. The awards will focus on plans for engaging with students and educators in the communities that NASA will eventually select for overflights. This will help ensure communities are accurately informed about this phase of Quesst and what involvement in the mission will look like for their community.

"The Quesst mission is unique at NASA, with community input playing a major part in its success," said Eric Miller, deputy mission integration manager for Quesst. "These new awards will allow NASA to learn from other STEM professionals, informing us as we develop a framework to effectively engage with students and educators."

The selected institutions and their projects, are:

  • Carthage College, Kenosha, Wisconsin – STEM Quesst, Wisconsin Space Grant
  • Cornell University, Ithaca, New York – Quesst Community Overflight STEM Engagement New York Space Grant Consortium
  • Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Virginia – Engaging the National NASA Space Grant Network in Support of the Quesst Community Overflight STEM Engagement
  • University of Puerto Rico, San Juan, San Juan, Puerto Rico – Space Grant Quesst Community Overflight STEM Engagement: Sounds of Our World
  • University of California, San Diego, San Diego, California California Space Grant Planning Support for the Quesst Community Overflight STEM Engagement

The deliverables from the awards will help inform a student engagement approach that can be implemented in any community, state, and region that may be selected. NASA has yet to select communities for the overflights.

Through Quesst, NASA is developing its X-59 experimental aircraft, which will fly faster than the speed of sound while producing only a quiet sonic "thump." After the X-59 completes a series of flight tests, NASA will fly it over a number of communities across the country, gathering data about what people below hear.

For more information about Quesst, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/mission/quesst/

SOURCE NASA

Also from this source

NASA Names New Station Manager, Space Operations Deputy

NASA Names New Station Manager, Space Operations Deputy

NASA has selected Dana Weigel as the International Space Station Program manager, based at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston. Weigel...
NASA Tech Contributes to Soft Moon Landing, Agency Science Underway

NASA Tech Contributes to Soft Moon Landing, Agency Science Underway

For the first time in more than 50 years, new NASA science instruments and technology demonstrations are operating on the Moon following the first...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.