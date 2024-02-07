NASA, Great Lakes Science Center to Host Eclipse Media Preview Day

News provided by

NASA

07 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

CLEVELAND, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to attend an open house from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Great Lakes Science Center, home of the NASA Glenn Visitor Center.

During the open house, news outlets will get a preview of the Science Center's Total Eclipse Fest, which is scheduled to take place April 6-8, and learn everything they need to know to cover the total solar eclipse on April 8.

A group of spectators view a solar eclipse at Great Lakes Science Center in 2017.
Representatives from NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Great Lakes Science Center, and The Cleveland Orchestra will share what to expect during the three-day festival, including:

  • Things to do and see at the festival
  • How to film an eclipse
  • NASA TV broadcast and telescope feeds
  • Notable interview opportunities
  • Festival coverage logistics

NASA Glenn experts also will talk about the science behind the solar eclipse, how to view the eclipse safely, and how NASA studies eclipses to make new discoveries about the Sun, Earth, and our space environment.

Science Center representatives will be able to share information about youth-serving organizations trained to conduct citizen science eclipse-related investigations as part of a National Science Foundation funded project. Details will also be available regarding the Science Center's Community Eclipse Ambassador program. This project helps regional organizations and businesses bring their communities together to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon safely.

For more information on NASA Glenn, visit: 

https://www.nasa.gov/NASAinCLE 

SOURCE NASA

News Releases in Similar Topics

