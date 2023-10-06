NASA Highlights Media Opportunities for Upcoming Ring of Fire Eclipse

News provided by

NASA

06 Oct, 2023, 13:13 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Moon will pass between Earth and the Sun, giving people across the United States an opportunity to see an annular solar eclipse. NASA will host live coverage of the eclipse starting at 11:30 a.m. EDT. Media have an opportunity to interview NASA experts live prior to the eclipse, and those on site at two locations where NASA will broadcast live also can request interviews that day.   

Continue Reading
An annular “ring of fire” solar eclipse on May 20, 2012 NASA/Bill Dunford
An annular “ring of fire” solar eclipse on May 20, 2012 NASA/Bill Dunford

Also known as a ring of fire eclipse, an annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth. Because the Moon is farther away than it is during a total solar eclipse, the Moon appears smaller and doesn't block out the entire Sun when it passes in front of our star. Instead, the Moon leaves a bright ring of Sun visible at the eclipse's peak, creating the ring of fire effect.

Watch the agency's eclipse coverage live on NASA Television, the agency's website, and the NASA app. NASA also will stream the broadcast live on its FacebookX, and YouTube social media accounts.

This eclipse will be visible along a narrow path stretching from Oregon to Texas in the U.S. Outside this path, people across the contiguous U.S. – as well as Puerto Rico and parts of Alaska and Hawaii – will see a partial solar eclipse, when part of the Sun is covered by the Moon without creating the ring of fire effect.

NASA's coverage will be hosted from broadcast locations along the path of annularity in Kerrville, Texas, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. NASA's coverage will include live views of the eclipse from multiple locations, interviews with scientists and other experts, as well as a live Q&A segment. Anyone can submit questions by using #askNASA.

The eclipse broadcast also will feature live views of sounding rockets launching from White Sands, New Mexico, carrying scientific instruments to study the eclipse's effects on the atmosphere.  

Media must contact Sarah Frazier at [email protected] to request on-site interviews in Albuquerque, and Elizabeth Landau at [email protected] for on-site interviews in Kerrville.

Ahead of the eclipse, NASA also has a limited number of live shot opportunities available for media beginning at 6 a.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 13. Learn more and request an interview online.

Watch, Engage in Person

NASA's interactive eclipse map provides details about the timing and type of eclipse visible in various locations.

Because the Sun is never completely covered by the Moon, all eclipse-watchers will need to use specialized solar filters or an indirect viewing method to safely watch the eclipse. It is never safe to look directly at the Sun without proper eye protection, even when most of the Sun is covered by the Moon. Two easy ways to view the eclipse are to use certified solar viewing glasses or build a pinhole projector from household materials. More information about safe eclipse viewing is available on NASA's eclipse website.

The eclipse also provides a unique opportunity for citizen science. GLOBE Observer and Eclipse Soundscapes allow citizen scientists to submit observations on sounds, temperature, cloud cover, and more to help scientists understand how eclipses can affect Earth's atmosphere and animal life. NASA also has STEM learning resources tied to the eclipse.

The next solar eclipse takes place on April 8, 2024, when a total solar eclipse will cross the U.S. from Texas to Maine. During this event, a partial solar eclipse will be visible throughout the contiguous U.S., as well as in Puerto Rico and parts of Alaska and Hawaii.

Learn more about the Oct. 14 eclipse at:

go.nasa.gov/Eclipse2023

SOURCE NASA

Also from this source

NASA to Host Asteroid Sample Media Call; Provide Experts for Interviews

NASA to Host Asteroid Sample Media Call; Provide Experts for Interviews

Following a public unveiling of the United States' first asteroid sample at 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Oct. 11, NASA will host a media teleconference and ...
NASA Sets Coverage for Psyche Spacecraft Launch to Metal World

NASA Sets Coverage for Psyche Spacecraft Launch to Metal World

NASA will provide coverage of the upcoming prelaunch and launch activities for its Psyche mission to a metal-rich asteroid. Launch is targeted for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.