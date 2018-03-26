NASA Hosts Media Teleconference on Status of James Webb Space Telescope

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 11:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday, March 27, to provide an update on the agency's James Webb Space Telescope – what will be the world's premier infrared space observatory and the biggest astronomical science telescope ever built. Audio of the call will stream live on NASA's website.

The briefing participants are:

Acting NASA Administrator Robert Lightfoot

Associate Administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate (SMD) Thomas Zurbuchen

Deputy Associate Administrator of SMD Dennis Andrucyk

To participate in the call, media must send their name, affiliation and phone number to Felicia Chou at felicia.chou@nasa.gov no later than 11 a.m. March 27.

The most technically demanding and powerful space observatory ever developed, Webb will solve mysteries of our solar system, look beyond to distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it. Webb will complement the scientific discoveries of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and other science missions. Webb is an international project led by NASA with its partners, ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency.

