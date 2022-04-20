NASA Images Prove Lost City of Atlantis to within 99.32% Accuracy

Jimmy Corsetti of Bright Insight found the City of Atlantis and was just independently proven right

OCALA, Fla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What if there were a place on earth that matched Plato's description of Atlantis to a scientifically proven 99.32% accuracy?

What if multiple historical documents corroborate the location?

Atlantis Solved NASA Atlantis Image

What if NASA satellite images were found that provided undeniable visual evidence?

These are no longer 'what ifs'; instead, they are actual facts. The confirmation is available in David Edward's new book: Atlantis Solved, The Final Definitive Proof.

Working from the beginnings of the Atlantis legend and using a rigorous scientific methodology, Edward has proven Corsetti's discovery of the City of Atlantis. Edward's work has extended the finding to further establish, within absolute certainty, the existence and location of the Lost Continent of Atlantis.

"The most amazing thing about this discovery is that everything is exactly where Plato said it would be," Edward said. "Every detail is exact. Further, there are both corroborating ancient documents, rigorous scientific proof, as well as incontrovertible visual evidence in satellite images provided by NASA."

Edward has documented these findings in his Atlantis Solved book, released on April 20, 2022, exclusively on Amazon.com.

Amazon.com: Atlantis Solved: The Final Definitive Proof eBook : Edward, David: Kindle Store

"Everything we know about our ancient history is wrong," Edward concluded. "We now have decades of work to do to reevaluate our true timeline and understand the true implications of our past."

Edward suggests that his new book should spur massive research into the area identified and be used as a milestone to align the growing evidence of megalithic structures and advanced civilizations that span the planet's past.

