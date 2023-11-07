NASA, International Astronauts to Speak with Tennessee Students

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Brighton Elementary School in Brighton, Tennessee, will have an opportunity this week to hear from NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

The space-to-Earth call will air live at 11:45 a.m. EST Wednesday, Nov. 8, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

(Oct. 3, 2023) - Expedition 70 Commander Andreas Mogensen from ESA (European Space Agency) assists NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli as she dons her spacesuit and tests its components in the Quest airlock in preparation for an upcoming International Space Station spacewalk. Credits: NASA
NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli and ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen will answer prerecorded questions from students.

Media interested in covering the event should contact Kathryn Vaughn no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at [email protected] or 901-237-1004.

For almost 23 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts living in space aboard the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Near Space Network.

Important research and technology investigations taking place aboard the International Space Station benefits people on Earth and lays the groundwork for future exploration. As part of Artemis, NASA will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

