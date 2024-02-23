NASA, Intuitive Machines to Discuss Historic Moon Mission Today

News provided by

NASA

23 Feb, 2024, 11:07 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and Intuitive Machines will host a televised news conference at 5 p.m. EST Friday, Feb. 23, to detail the Odysseus lander's historic soft Moon landing.

With the last-minute assistance of a NASA precision landing technology, the first CLPS, or Commercial Lunar Payload Services, mission carrying the agency's science and technology demonstrations successfully landed on the Moon at 6:23 p.m. on Feb. 22.

This mission is the first U.S. soft landing on the Moon in more than 50 years. Flight controllers are communicating and commanding the lander, which is solar charging and has good telemetry.

The news conference will air on NASA+, NASA Television, and the agency's website. Learn how to stream NASA TV on a variety of platforms including social media.

Participants in the news conference include:

  • Joel Kearns, deputy associate administrator for Exploration, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington
  • Prasun Desai, deputy associate administrator, Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters
  • Steve Altemus, chief executive officer and co-founder, Intuitive Machines
  • Tim Crain, chief technology officer and co-founder, Intuitive Machines

This event is virtual only. To ask questions during the news conference, media must RSVP to the NASA newsroom no later than two hours before the start of the call to: [email protected].

For more information about the agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, visit: 

https://www.nasa.gov/clps

SOURCE NASA

Also from this source

NASA Awards Spaceflight Development, Operations Contract

NASA Awards Spaceflight Development, Operations Contract

NASA has selected Sierra Lobo Inc. of Fremont, Ohio, to support spaceflight hardware design, development, testing, and operations at NASA's Glenn...
NASA Invites Media to Speak with Artemis II Moon Crew, Recovery Team

NASA Invites Media to Speak with Artemis II Moon Crew, Recovery Team

Media are invited to speak with the four Artemis II astronauts on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Naval Base San Diego in California. The crew will fly around ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.