NASA, Intuitive Machines to Discuss Moon Mission, Science Successes

NASA

27 Feb, 2024, 15:15 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and Intuitive Machines will co-host a televised news conference at 2 p.m. EST Wednesday, Feb. 28, from the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston to highlight the company's first mission, known as IM-1.

The lander, called Odysseus, carried six NASA science instruments to the South Pole region of the Moon as part of the agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, and Artemis campaign. The IM-1 mission is the first U.S. soft landing on the Moon in more than 50 years, successfully landing on Feb. 22.

On Feb. 22, 2024, Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus lunar lander captures a wide field of view image of Schomberger crater on the Moon approximately 125 miles (200 km) uprange from the intended landing site, at approximately 6 miles (10 km) altitude. Credit: Intuitive Machines
On Feb. 22, 2024, Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus lunar lander captures a wide field of view image of Schomberger crater on the Moon approximately 125 miles (200 km) uprange from the intended landing site, at approximately 6 miles (10 km) altitude. Credit: Intuitive Machines

The news conference will air on NASA+, NASA Television, and the agency's website. Learn how to stream NASA TV on a variety of platforms, including social media.

Participants in the news conference include:

  • Joel Kearns, deputy associate administrator, Exploration, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington
  • Sue Lederer, CLPS project scientist, NASA Johnson
  • Steve Altemus, chief executive officer and co-founder, Intuitive Machines
  • Tim Crain, chief technology officer and co-founder, Intuitive Machines

Media interested in participating in person must RSVP no later than 11 a.m. on Feb. 28. To participate by telephone, media must RSVP no later than one hour before the start of the news conference. Submit either request to the NASA Johnson newsroom at 281-483-5111 or [email protected]. The agency's media accreditation policy is online.

For more information about the agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/clps

