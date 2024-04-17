NASA Invites Media for Climate Update, New Earth Missions

Apr 17, 2024, 11:32 ET
WASHINGTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of Earth Day, NASA invites media to a briefing at the agency's headquarters on Friday, April 19, at 11 a.m. EDT. The event will share updates on NASA's climate science and early data from the agency's ocean-watching PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) mission, as well as reveal upcoming Earth airborne missions.
The speakers include:
- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson
- Karen St. Germain, division director, NASA Earth Sciences Division
- Tom Wagner, associate director for Earth Action
The briefing will air live on NASA+, NASA Television, and the agency's website.
Media and the public are also invited to participate in NASA's Earth Day celebration: "Water Touches Everything." Attendees will be able to explore the complex connections between sea, air, land, and climate through a mix of in-person and virtual activities, talks, and trivia. The celebration begins Thursday, April 18 at 9 a.m. EDT and continues through April 19 until 5 p.m., both online and in person at the NASA Earth Information Center.
