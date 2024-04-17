NASA Invites Media for Climate Update, New Earth Missions

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of Earth Day, NASA invites media to a briefing at the agency's headquarters on Friday, April 19, at 11 a.m. EDT. The event will share updates on NASA's climate science and early data from the agency's ocean-watching PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) mission, as well as reveal upcoming Earth airborne missions.

The speakers include:

For a media briefing in advance of Earth Day, NASA will share info about next steps for its Earth research program, as well as highlight our newest Earth-observing satellite PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem). This image from PACE shows two different communities of phytoplankton in the ocean off the coast of South Africa on Feb. 28, 2024.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

Karen St. Germain , division director, NASA Earth Sciences Division

, division director, NASA Earth Sciences Division Tom Wagner , associate director for Earth Action

The briefing will air live on NASA+, NASA Television, and the agency's website.

To attend the briefing in person in the James E. Webb Auditorium at 300 E St. SW, Washington, or to participate via teleconference, media should RSVP no later than 9 a.m. Friday to Liz Vlock at [email protected]. NASA's media accreditation policy is online.

Media and the public are also invited to participate in NASA's Earth Day celebration: "Water Touches Everything." Attendees will be able to explore the complex connections between sea, air, land, and climate through a mix of in-person and virtual activities, talks, and trivia. The celebration begins Thursday, April 18 at 9 a.m. EDT and continues through April 19 until 5 p.m., both online and in person at the NASA Earth Information Center.

For more information on NASA's Earth Science Division visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/earth

SOURCE NASA