NASA Invites Media for Launch of New Disaster Response System

Jun 11, 2024, 16:06 ET
WASHINGTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA invites media to an event at the agency's headquarters at 2 p.m. EDT Thursday, June 13, to learn about a new Disaster Response Coordination System that will provide communities and organizations around the world with access to science and data to aid disaster response.
The event will be held in NASA's James E. Webb Auditorium at 300 E St. SW, Washington, and air live on NASA Television and the agency's website. To attend the briefing in person, media should RSVP no later than 12 p.m. EDT June 13, to Liz Vlock at [email protected]. NASA's media accreditation policy is online.
The briefing speakers include:
- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson
- NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy
- Nicky Fox, associate administrator, NASA Science Mission Directorate
- Karen St. Germain, division director, NASA Earth Sciences Division
- Jainey Bavishi, deputy administrator, NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
- Erik Hooks, deputy administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency
- David Applegate, director, U.S. Geological Survey
- Dianna Darsney de Salcedo, assistant to the U.S. Agency for International Development administrator
- Clayton Turner, director, NASA Langley Research Center
- Shanna McClain, program manager, NASA Disasters Program
- Joshua Barnes, manager, NASA Disaster Response Coordination System
- Judith Mitrani-Reiser, senior scientist, National Institute of Standards and Technology
The Disaster Response Coordination System will connect NASA's Earth science data, technology, and expertise with disaster response organizations in the U.S. and internationally. The goal is to reduce disaster impacts to lives and livelihoods through timely, actionable, and accurate information.
For more information about NASA's Disasters program, visit:
https://disasters.nasa.gov/response
SOURCE NASA
Share this article