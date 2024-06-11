NASA Invites Media for Launch of New Disaster Response System

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA invites media to an event at the agency's headquarters at 2 p.m. EDT Thursday, June 13, to learn about a new Disaster Response Coordination System that will provide communities and organizations around the world with access to science and data to aid disaster response.

Hurricane Idalia brought significant storm surge, heavy rains, and strong winds to Florida as a Category 3 hurricane in 2023. This image is from the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer on NASA's Terra satellite, acquired at 11:35 a.m. EDT on Aug. 29, 2023. Credits: NASA Earth Observatory

The event will be held in NASA's James E. Webb Auditorium at 300 E St. SW, Washington, and air live on NASA Television and the agency's website. To attend the briefing in person, media should RSVP no later than 12 p.m. EDT June 13, to Liz Vlock at [email protected]. NASA's media accreditation policy is online.

The briefing speakers include:

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy

Nicky Fox , associate administrator, NASA Science Mission Directorate

Karen St. Germain, division director, NASA Earth Sciences Division

Jainey Bavishi , deputy administrator, NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Erik Hooks, deputy administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency

David Applegate, director, U.S. Geological Survey

Dianna Darsney de Salcedo, assistant to the U.S. Agency for International Development administrator

Clayton Turner , director, NASA Langley Research Center

Shanna McClain, program manager, NASA Disasters Program

Joshua Barnes, manager, NASA Disaster Response Coordination System

, manager, NASA Disaster Response Coordination System Judith Mitrani-Reiser, senior scientist, National Institute of Standards and Technology

The Disaster Response Coordination System will connect NASA's Earth science data, technology, and expertise with disaster response organizations in the U.S. and internationally. The goal is to reduce disaster impacts to lives and livelihoods through timely, actionable, and accurate information.

For more information about NASA's Disasters program, visit:

https://disasters.nasa.gov/response

