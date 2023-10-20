NASA Invites Media to 2023 von Braun Space Exploration Symposium

News provided by

NASA

20 Oct, 2023, 15:28 ET

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA invites media to the 16th Annual von Braun Space Exploration Symposium from Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 25-27, at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. 

Among the NASA participants, Administrator Bill Nelson will provide remarks during the awards luncheon beginning about 1:15 p.m. CDT Oct. 25. The luncheon also includes a discussion on human landing systems.

This year's theme is "Advancing Space: From LEO to Lunar and Beyond." Speakers from government, industry, and academia will focus on the latest developments, future opportunities, and challenges in space science and exploration. 

Joseph Pelfrey, acting director of NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, will deliver opening remarks and moderate an Artemis panel on Wednesday morning. Other Marshall speakers include:

  • Shane Canerday, aerospace engineer
  • John Honeycutt, manager, Space Launch Systems Program
  • Dayna Ise, deputy manager, Science and Technology Office
  • Mallory James, aerospace engineer
  • Mary Beth Koelbl, director, Engineering Directorate
  • Jason Turpin, senior technical leader, Propulsion
  • Lisa Watson-Morgan, manager, Human Landing System Program

To attend, media members must contact American Astronautical Society Executive Director Jim Way at [email protected] or 703-866-0021 for credentials.

Media interested in speaking to the administrator must contact Jackie Mcguinness at [email protected].

To request interviews with other NASA speakers, contact Molly Porter at [email protected] or 256-424-5158.

For more information about the symposium and the full program, visit: astronautical.org/events/vbs.

SOURCE NASA

