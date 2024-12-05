NASA Invites Media to Administrator Flight in Electra Hybrid-Electric Aircraft

NASA

Dec 05, 2024, 18:03 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will fly in aircraft manufacturer Electra's EL2 Goldfinch experimental prototype aircraft on Sunday, Dec. 8. Members of the media are invited to speak with Nelson and Electra leaders just prior to the flight at 11:45 a.m. EST at Manassas Regional Airport in Manassas, Virginia.

Electra designed the experimental aircraft with the goals of reducing emissions and noise and connecting new locations for regional air travel, including underserved communities.

Electra’s EL2 Goldfinch experimental prototype aircraft reference, photographed outside of NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. Credit: Electra
Media will be able to view and film the flight, which is set to feature ultra-short takeoffs and landings with as few as 150 feet of ground roll. The flight also is set to include a battery-only landing. Media interested in participating must RSVP to Rob Margetta at [email protected].

NASA's aeronautics research works to develop new generations of sustainable aviation technologies that will create new options for both U.S. passengers and cargo. Agency-supported research aims to provide industry providers like Electra, and others, data that can help inform the designs of innovative, greener aircraft with reduced operating costs. NASA investments have included projects that explore electrified aircraft technologies, and work that helped refine the electric short-takeoff and landing concept.

The agency's work with private sector aviation providers helps NASA in its effort to bring sustainable solutions to the American public. In November, NASA selected Electra as one of five recipients of its Advanced Aircraft Concepts for Environmental Sustainability 2050 awards, through which they will develop design studies and explore key technologies to push the boundaries of possibility for next-generation sustainable commercial aircraft. These new studies will help the agency identify and select promising aircraft concepts and technologies for further investigations.

https://www.nasa.gov/aeronautics/ 

