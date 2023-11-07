NASA Invites Media to Bulgaria Artemis Accords Signing Ceremony

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulgaria will sign the Artemis Accords during a ceremony at 10 a.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 9 at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will host officials from Bulgaria and the U.S. Department of State for the accords signing ceremony.

The Artemis Accords establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations, including those participating in NASA's Artemis program.

NASA, in coordination with the U.S. Department of State, announced the Artemis Accords in 2020 along with the original signatories. The accords reinforce and implement the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. They also reinforce the commitment by the United States and partner nations to the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as best practices and norms of responsible behavior that NASA and its partners have supported, including the public release of scientific data.

The event will take place at the agency's James E. Webb Auditorium in the West Lobby inside NASA Headquarters located at 300 E St. SW.

