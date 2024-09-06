NASA Invites Media to Discuss Europa Clipper Mission

NASA

Sep 06, 2024, 14:13 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will hold a media teleconference at 4 p.m. EDT, Monday, Sept. 9, to provide an update on Europa Clipper, a mission that will study whether Jupiter's moon Europa could be hospitable to life. The teleconference will occur after a key decision point meeting earlier that day regarding next steps for the mission.

Audio of the teleconference will stream live on the agency's website at:

Artist's rendering of NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
https://www.nasa.gov/live/

Participants in the teleconference include:

  • Nicola Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters
  • Laurie Leshin, center director, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory
  • Curt Niebur, Europa Clipper program scientist, NASA Headquarters
  • Jordan Evans, Europa Clipper project manager, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory

To ask questions during the teleconference, media must RSVP no later than two hours before the event to Molly Wasser at: [email protected]. NASA's media accreditation policy is available online.

Europa Clipper's main science goal is to determine whether there are places below the surface of Jupiter's icy moon that could support life. The mission's objectives are to understand the nature of Europa's ice shell and the ocean beneath it, as well as to study the moon's composition and geology. A detailed exploration of Europa also will help astrobiologists better understand the potential for habitable worlds beyond our planet.

To learn more about Europa Clipper, visit: 

https://europa.nasa.gov/

