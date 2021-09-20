NASA Invites Media to Discuss Future of NASA

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and other senior agency leaders will host an employee town hall for all civil servant and contractor employees at noon EDT, Tuesday, Sept. 21, to provide updates about the agency's human spaceflight programs, projects, and activities to the workforce.

The town hall will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, the agency's website, and multiple agency social media platforms.

Media are invited to a follow-on teleconference at 2:30 p.m. with audio streaming live online.

To participate in the teleconference, reporters must provide their name and affiliation by no later than one hour before the start of the teleconference to [email protected].

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

