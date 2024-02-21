NASA Invites Media to First Astronaut Launch Aboard Boeing's Starliner

News provided by

NASA

21 Feb, 2024, 17:29 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, the agency opened media accreditation for the launch of NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test to the International Space Station. The mission will be the company's first Starliner spacecraft mission with crew.

Continue Reading
Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft approaches the International Space Station on May 20, 2022. Credit: NASA
Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft approaches the International Space Station on May 20, 2022. Credit: NASA

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will launch aboard Starliner on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket and dock at the orbiting laboratory, where they will stay for up to two weeks. Liftoff is currently targeted for mid-April 2024 from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The mission will test the end-to-end capabilities of the Starliner system, including launch, docking, and return to Earth in the desert of the western United States.

Following a successful mission, NASA will begin the final process of certifying Starliner and systems for crewed missions to the space station.

U.S. media may apply separately for a photo opportunity during the rollout of the Starliner spacecraft from Boeing's Commercial Cargo and Processing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The operational activity is scheduled to take place in early April.

Media accreditation deadlines are as follows:

  • International media without U.S. citizenship interested in covering the launch must apply by 11:59 p.m., Thursday, March 14
  • U.S. media interested in a photo opportunity of Starliner rollout must apply by 11:59 p.m., Thursday, March 21
  •  U.S. media interested in covering the launch must apply for credentials by 11:59 p.m., Sunday, April 7

All accreditation requests must be submitted online at:

https://media.ksc.nasa.gov

NASA's media accreditation policy is online. For questions about accreditation or special logistical requests, please email: [email protected]. Requests for space for satellite trucks, tents, or electrical connections are due by Monday, April 15.

For other questions, please contact the newsroom at NASA Kennedy: 321-867-2468.

Para obtener información sobre cobertura en español en el Centro Espacial Kennedy o si desea solicitar entrevistas en español, comuníquese con Antonia Jaramillo: 321-501-8425, o Messod Bendayan: 256-930-1371.

NASA's Commercial Crew Program is working with the American aerospace industry through a public-private partnership to launch astronauts on American rockets and spacecraft from American soil. The goal of the program is to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation on space station missions, which will allow for additional research time.

For more information about the agency's Commercial Crew Program, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew  

SOURCE NASA

Also from this source

NASA Sets Coverage of First US Uncrewed Commercial Moon Landing

NASA Sets Coverage of First US Uncrewed Commercial Moon Landing

As part of NASA's CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative and Artemis campaign, Intuitive Machines is targeting no earlier than 5:49 p.m. ...
NASA Astronaut Available for Interviews Prior to Space Station Mission

NASA Astronaut Available for Interviews Prior to Space Station Mission

NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson is available in limited opportunities to discuss her mission beginning at 8 a.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 26. The interviews ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.