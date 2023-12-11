NASA Invites Media to Launch of New Mission to Study Oceans, Clouds

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Media accreditation is open for the upcoming launch of NASA's PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud ocean Ecosystem) Earth observing science mission.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than Tuesday, Feb. 6, for a Falcon 9 rocket to launch PACE to orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Technicians work to process NASA's Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem (PACE) observatory on an Aronson Tilt Table in a high bay at the Astrotech Space Operations Facility near the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Credit: NASA
Media accreditation application deadlines for the PACE launch are as follows:

  • U.S. media and U.S. citizens representing international media must apply by 5 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Jan. 17.
  • International media without U.S. citizenship must apply by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Media accreditation requests must be submitted online at:

https://media.ksc.nasa.gov

NASA's media accreditation policy is available online. For questions about accreditation, or to request special logistical needs, please email: [email protected]. For other mission questions, please contact NASA Kennedy's newsroom: 321-867-2468.

The PACE mission will continue and improve NASA's 20-year record of satellite observations of global ocean biology, aerosols, and clouds. Data from the mission will help NASA understand how the ocean and atmosphere exchange carbon dioxide, measure key atmospheric variables associated with air quality and Earth's climate, and monitor ocean health, in part by studying phytoplankton, tiny plants and algae that sustain the marine food web. 

NASA will post updates on launch preparations to prepare the spacecraft on the PACE blog.

Para obtener información sobre cobertura en español en el Centro Espacial Kennedy o si desea solicitar entrevistas en español, comuníquese con Antonia Jaramillo at: [email protected], 321-501-8425, o Messod Bendayan, 256-930-1371.

For more information about PACE, visit:

https://science.nasa.gov/mission/pace

SOURCE NASA

