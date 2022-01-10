NASA Invites Media to Meet New Chief Scientist, Climate Advisor

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 11 a.m. EST Tuesday, Jan. 11, to introduce and discuss the role of the agency's new chief scientist and senior climate advisor. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced that Dr. Katherine Calvin will serve the agency in dual roles as chief scientist and senior climate advisor effective Monday.

Audio of the teleconference will stream live on the agency's website.

To participate in the teleconference, media must contact Faith McKie at: [email protected] at least two hours prior to the start of the event for dial-in information.

Participants in the briefing will be:

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

Kate Calvin , NASA chief scientist and senior climate advisor

As chief scientist, Calvin will advise agency leadership on the agency's science programs and science-related strategic planning and investments. As senior climate advisor, she will provide insights and recommendations for the agency's climate-related science, technology, and infrastructure programs.

In February 2021, NASA joined the National Climate Task Force established by President Biden, which encourages a governmentwide approach to address climate change. In October, NASA issued a climate action plan aimed at continuing critical Earth science and climate research and averting mission impacts due to climate change. With more than two dozen satellites and instruments observing key climate indicators, NASA is the premier agency in observing and understanding changes to Earth.

SOURCE NASA