NASA Invites Media to Next SpaceX Space Station Cargo Launch

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Media accreditation is open for the launch of the next SpaceX delivery of NASA science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the International Space Station .

A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft is scheduled to launch on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station (CCAFS) in Florida no earlier than March 2 at 1:45 a.m. EST.

Media prelaunch and launch activities will take place at NASA's Kennedy Space Center and neighboring CCAFS. Credentialing deadlines are as follows:

International media without U.S. citizenship must apply by 4:30 p.m. Sunday , Feb. 2.

, Feb. 2. U.S. media must apply by 4:30 p.m. Sunday , Feb. 16.

Reporters with special logistics requests for Kennedy Space Center, such as space for satellite trucks, trailers, tents, electrical connections, or work spaces, must contact Tiffany Fairley at tiffany.l.fairley@nasa.gov by Sunday, Feb. 2.

All media accreditation requests should be submitted online at:

https://media.ksc.nasa.gov

For questions about accreditation, please email ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov . For other questions, contact Kennedy's newsroom at 321-867-2468.

Each resupply mission to the station delivers scientific investigations in the areas of biology and biotechnology, physical sciences, Earth and space science. Advances in these areas will help to keep astronauts healthy during long-duration space travel and demonstrate technologies for future human and robotic exploration beyond low-Earth orbit to the Moon and Mars. Space station research through the ISS National Lab also provides opportunities for other U.S. government agencies, private industry, and academic and research institutions, to conduct microgravity research that leads to new technologies, medical treatments, and products that improve life on Earth.

Cargo resupply from U.S. companies ensures a national capability to deliver critical science research to the space station, significantly increasing NASA's ability to conduct new investigations at the only laboratory in space. This is the 20th SpaceX mission under NASA's Commercial Resupply Services contract.

The International Space Station is a convergence of science, technology and human innovation that demonstrates new technologies and enables research not possible on Earth. The space station has been occupied continuously since November 2000. In that time, 239 people and a variety of international and commercial spacecraft have visited the orbiting laboratory. The space station remains the springboard to in human exploration, including future missions to the Moon that will lead to America's next giant leap – sending astronauts to Mars.

For launch coverage and more information about the mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/spacex

