NASA Invites Media to Opening of Newly-Restored Apollo Mission Control Center

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty years ago, an unparalleled team of experts in a mission control center at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston landed the first humans on the Moon. Media are invited to join NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine for the reopening of this historic and newly-restored facility at 9 a.m. CDT Friday, June 28.

To commemorate an accomplishment that forever changed the world, the Apollo Mission Control Center has been restored to appear as it did in that era just in time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing.

Mission Operations Control Room in the Apollo Mission Control Center at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston | Credits: NASA

The event will begin in the Teague Auditorium at Johnson with speakers from NASA and Space Center Houston, Johnson's official visitors center, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Media will have opportunities to interview NASA officials, Space Center Houston leaders, restoration and preservation experts, and Apollo alumni following the event.

The program for the event is as follows:

9 to 9:45 a.m. – Opening remarks in Teague Auditorium

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine

Johnson Center Director Mark Geyer

Space Center Houston President and CEO William Harris

and CEO Apollo alumni

10:15 to 10:30 a.m. – Ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Apollo Mission Control Center and first media opportunity to view the Apollo Mission Control Center from visitor viewing room.

10:30 a.m. to noon – Second media opportunity to view Apollo Mission Control Center from the visitor viewing room.

