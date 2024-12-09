NASA Invites Media to Panama, Austria Artemis Accords Signings

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Panama and Austria will sign the Artemis Accords at NASA Headquarters in Washington. Following the signing ceremonies, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will hold an in-person media availability to highlight progress on the accords, including reaching 50 signatories.

Events will start at the following times:

Panama and Austria are expected to sign the Artemis Accords to reach 50 signatories on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. The commitments of the Artemis Accords and efforts by the signatories to advance implementation of these principles support the safe and sustainable exploration of space. Credit: NASA

11 a.m. – Nelson hosts José Miguel Alemán Healy, ambassador of the Republic of Panama to the United States , and officials of the U.S. Department of State for Panama's signing ceremony.

– Nelson hosts José Miguel Alemán Healy, ambassador of the Republic of to , and officials of the U.S. Department of State for signing ceremony. 2 p.m. – Nelson hosts Petra Schneebauer, ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the United States , and State Department officials for Austria's signing ceremony.

– Nelson hosts Petra Schneebauer, ambassador of the Republic of to , and State Department officials for signing ceremony. 2:30 p.m. – Artemis Accords media availability with Nelson.

All events are in-person only. Media interested in attending the events must RSVP no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 to: [email protected]. NASA's media accreditation policy is online.

The United States, led by NASA with the U.S. Department of State, and seven other initial signatory nations established the Artemis Accords in 2020, identifying a set of principles promoting the beneficial use of space for humanity. As of today, 48 nations will have signed the Artemis Accords, including 39 under the Biden-Harris Administration and 15 in 2024 alone.

The Artemis Accords are grounded in the Outer Space Treaty and other agreements including the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as best practices and norms of responsible behavior that NASA and its partners have supported, including the public release of scientific data.

The ceremonies will take place at the agency's James E. Webb Auditorium in the West Lobby at NASA Headquarters in the Mary W. Jackson building, 300 E St. SW in Washington.

