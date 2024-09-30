NASA Invites Media to Preview its Museum Earth Information Center

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Media is invited to preview and interview NASA leadership ahead of the opening of the Earth Information Center at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History at 10 a.m. EDT, Monday, Oct. 7.

Space for Earth is an immersive experience that is part of the Earth Information Center. Credit: NASA

The 2,000-square-foot exhibit includes a 32-foot-long, 12-foot-high video wall displaying Earth science data visualizations and videos, an interpretive panel showing Earth's connected systems, information on our changing world, and an overview of how NASA and the Smithsonian study our home planet. Visitors also can explore Earth observing missions, changes in Earth's landscape over time, and how climate is expected to change regionally through multiple interactive experiences.

The event will take place at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History 1000 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Members of the media interested in attending should email Liz Vlock at: [email protected]. NASA's media accreditation policy is available online.

Participants will be available for media interviews starting at the following times:

10 a.m.: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

10 a.m.: Kirk Johnson , Sant director, Museum of Natural History

, Sant director, Museum of Natural History 10:30 a.m.: Karen St. Germain , division director, NASA Earth Sciences Division

, division director, NASA Earth Sciences Division 10:30 a.m.: Julie Robinson , deputy director, NASA Earth Sciences Division

The Earth Information Center draws insights from across all NASA centers and its fellow partners – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Agency for International Development, Environmental Protection Agency, and Federal Emergency Management Administration. It allows viewers to see how our home planet is changing and gives decision makers information to develop the tools they need to mitigate, adapt, and respond to climate change.

NASA's Earth Information Center is a virtual and physical space designed to aid people to make informed decisions on Earth's environment and climate. It provides easily accessible, readily usable, and scalable Earth information – enabling global understanding of our changing planet.

The expansion of the physical Earth Information Center at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History Museum makes it the second location in the Washington area. The first is located at NASA Headquarters in Washington at 300 E St., SW.

To learn more about the Earth Information Center visit:

https://earth.gov/

SOURCE NASA