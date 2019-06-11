NASA Invites Media to Renaming Ceremony Honoring Hidden Figures

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will be joined at 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, June 12, by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, and author Margot Lee Shetterly for the renaming of the street in front of NASA Headquarters in Washington – E Street SW – to "Hidden Figures Way."

The event will honor Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, who were featured in Shetterly's book – and subsequent movie – Hidden Figures, as well as all women who have dedicated their lives to honorably serving their country, advancing equality, and contributing to the United States space program. Family members representing these women also will be in attendance.

Following the ceremony, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington will host Mission Debrief: Hidden Figures, a part of their online event series STEM in 30. This event will air live at 1 p.m., on NASA Television and the agency's website.

The ceremony will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/SenatorTedCruz.

Learn more about NASA's Hidden and Modern Figures, at:

https://www.nasa.gov/modernfigures

Video and images from the renaming ceremony will be available online at:

https://www.nasa.gov/mediaresources

