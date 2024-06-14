NASA Invites Media to See Artemis II Moon Rocket Elements at Kennedy

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited in late July to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to see progress on the agency's SLS (Space Launch System) Moon rocket as preparations continue for the Artemis II test flight around the Moon.

NASA’s Pegasus barge delivers the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket’s core stage for the 2022 Artemis I mission to the turn basin at Kennedy Space Center in Florida in April 2021. Credits: NASA/Michael Downs

Participants joining the multi-day events will see the arrival and unloading of the 212-foot-tall SLS core stage at the center's turn basin before it is transported to the nearby Vehicle Assembly Building. The stage will arrive on NASA's Pegasus barge from the agency's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, where it was manufactured and assembled.

Media also will see the twin pair of solid rocket boosters inside the Rotation, Processing, and Surge Facility at the spaceport, where NASA's Exploration Ground Systems Program is processing the motor segments in preparation for rocket assembly. NASA and industry subject matter experts will be available to answer questions. At launch, the SLS rocket's two solid rocket boosters and four RS-25 engines, located at the base of its core stage, will produce 8.8 million pounds of thrust to send the first crewed mission of the Artemis campaign around the Moon.

The approximately 10-day Artemis II flight will test NASA's SLS rocket, Orion spacecraft, and ground systems for the first time with astronauts and will pave the way for lunar surface missions, including landing the first woman, first person of color, and first international partner astronaut on the Moon.

