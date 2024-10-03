NASA Invites Media to SpaceX's 31st Resupply Launch to Space Station

NASA

Oct 03, 2024, 13:33 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Media accreditation is open for the next launch to deliver NASA science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the International Space Station. This launch is the 31st SpaceX commercial resupply services mission to the orbital laboratory for the agency and will liftoff on the company's Falcon 9 rocket.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than Wednesday, Oct. 30, to launch the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft approaching the International Space Station. Credits: NASA
Credentialing to cover prelaunch and launch activities is open to U.S. media. The application deadline for U.S. citizens is 11:59 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, Oct. 15. All accreditation requests must be submitted online at:

https://media.ksc.nasa.gov

Credentialed media will receive a confirmation email upon approval. NASA's media accreditation policy is available online. For questions about accreditation, or to request special logistical support, email: [email protected]. For other questions, please contact NASA's Kennedy Space Center newsroom at: 321-867-2468.

Para obtener información sobre cobertura en español en el Centro Espacial Kennedy o si desea solicitor entrevistas en español, comuníquese con Antonia Jaramillo o Messod Bendayan a: [email protected] o [email protected].

Each resupply mission to the station delivers scientific investigations in the areas of biology and biotechnology, Earth and space science, physical sciences, and technology development and demonstrations. Cargo resupply from U.S. companies ensures a national capability to deliver scientific research to the space station, significantly increasing NASA's ability to conduct new investigations aboard humanity's laboratory in space.

In addition to food, supplies, and equipment for the crew, Dragon will deliver several new experiments, including the Coronal Diagnostic Experiment, to examine solar wind and how it forms. Dragon also delivers Antarctic moss to observe the combined effects of cosmic radiation and microgravity on plants. Other investigations aboard include a device to test cold welding of metals in microgravity, and an investigation that studies how space impacts different materials.

Crews have occupied the space station continuously since November 2000. In that time, 280 people from 23 countries have visited the orbital outpost. The space station is a springboard to NASA's next great leap in exploration, including future missions to the Moon under Artemis, and ultimately, human exploration of Mars.

Learn more about NASA's commercial resupply missions at:

https://www.nasa.gov/station

