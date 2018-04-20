WASHINGTON, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Media are invited to see Vice President Mike Pence swear in Jim Bridenstine as NASA's new administrator at 2:30 p.m. EDT Monday, April 23, at the agency's headquarters in Washington. The ceremony will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

Following the swearing-in, Vice President Pence and newly sworn-in NASA Administrator Bridenstine will speak live with three NASA astronauts currently living and working aboard the International Space Station. Expedition 55 crew members Scott Tingle, Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold will offer congratulations and take questions from the Vice President and Administrator Bridenstine. The astronauts will also briefly share stories of their experiences on the orbiting outpost from 250 miles above Earth, traveling at 17,500 miles per hour.

Due to space constraints, media will be confirmed for this event on a first come, first served basis. To request to attend the event, media must send their name, media affiliation and phone number to Karen Northon at karen.northon@nasa.gov no later than 2 p.m. Sunday, April 22. NASA Headquarters is located at 300 E Street SW. Media must arrive by 1:30 p.m. Monday with one form of government-issued photo identification.

Bridenstine was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Thursday, April 19, to serve as the agency's 13th administrator. Prior to this position, he served in the U.S. House of Representatives for the state of Oklahoma, where he held positions on the House Armed Services Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee. Bridenstine also is a pilot in the U.S. Navy Reserve and the former executive director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium.

For information about NASA's missions, programs and activities, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-invites-media-to-swearing-in-of-new-agency-administrator-300633973.html

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

