NASA Invites Media to Switzerland Artemis Accords Signing Ceremony

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will welcome Switzerland as the 37th country to sign the Artemis Accords during a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, April 15 at the agency's headquarters in Washington. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will host Swiss Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, Minister for Economic Affairs, Education & Research, along with other officials from Switzerland and the U.S. Department of State.

The Artemis Accords describe a shared vision for principles, grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, to create a safe and transparent environment which facilitates space exploration and science for all of humanity to enjoy.

The Artemis Accords establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations, including those participating in NASA's Artemis program.

NASA, in coordination with the U.S. Department of State, announced the establishment of the Artemis Accords in 2020. The Artemis Accords reinforce the 1967 Outer Space Treaty as well as the commitment by the United States and partner nations to the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as best practices and norms of responsible behavior that NASA and its partners have supported, including the public release of scientific data.

