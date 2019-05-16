NASA Invites Media to Watch Drone Traffic Management Testing

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA is entering the final stage of testing its Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management (UTM) platform and invites media to learn more and watch drone demonstrations Tuesday, May 21, in Reno, Nevada.

The agency's research into drone traffic management focuses on operations within a city, at an altitude of 200 feet or higher, and the unique challenges presented when flying in an urban area. Media will have the opportunity to interview NASA leadership and researchers about this important work.

Since 2015, NASA has worked to create a research platform that can manage drone traffic safely. Through a long-standing partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration and help from many industry partners, the goal is to understand how a nationwide system for drones can safely integrate remotely-piloted aircraft into low-altitude airspace.

