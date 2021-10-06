NASA Invites Media to Webb Telescope Launch Coverage Discussion

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and its mission partners will host a briefing at 9 a.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 8, for media interested in covering the James Webb Space Telescope launch. Webb, an international partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency, is targeted for launch Dec. 18.

The briefing will stream live on NASA's website.

This informational call will review media coverage opportunities at:

Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana , Webb's launch site.

Spaceport in Kourou, , launch site. Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore , Webb's mission operations site.

, mission operations site. ESA's European Space Research and Technology Centre in Noordwijk, Netherlands , site for a launch day event.

, site for a launch day event. Canadian Space Agency headquarters in Saint-Hubert, Quebec, Canada , site for a launch day event.

To participate in the call, media must RSVP no later than two hours prior to the start of the briefing by contacting Alise Fisher at: [email protected] . NASA's media accreditation policy for teleconferences and onsite activities is available online.

The discussion will cover logistics, travel requirements, and registration instructions before media accreditation opens for launch. NASA also will preview the schedule of upcoming Webb media events.

NASA's Webb telescope will serve as the premier space science observatory for the next decade and explore every phase of cosmic history – from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, and everything in between. Webb will reveal new and unexpected discoveries, and help humanity understand the origins of the universe and our place in it.

For more information about the Webb mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/webb

