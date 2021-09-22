NASA Invites Media to Webb Telescope Prelaunch Events in French Guiana

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA invites members of the media to register their interest in attending events in French Guiana ahead of the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, a mission led by NASA in partnership with the European and Canadian space agencies. Events will take place Nov. 4-6 at the launch site – Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on the northeastern coast of South America – following the observatory's arrival and the start of prelaunch preparations.

Participating media will have the opportunity to view the Webb Telescope in its stow configuration from a visitor gallery outside the clean room. Access to the clean room will not be available. Participants also will tour the launch facilities and Ariane 5 control center, view the Ariane 5 VA256 rocket, and have an opportunity to interview members of the mission teams. Refer to itinerary of events for full details.

Media interested in attending these prelaunch events in French Guiana must provide their name and affiliation by 5 p.m. EDT Monday, Sept. 27, to Laura Betz at: la[email protected] and Alise Fisher at: [email protected] . Due to COVID-19 restrictions and space limitations, NASA and its mission partners may be unable to accommodate all requests for attendance.

Interested media should note the following travel information:

Proof of vaccination for yellow fever is required for all travelers arriving in French Guiana .

arriving in . Proof of a negative COVID-19 test is required for travelers to French Guiana . Individuals who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 may also be required to quarantine for seven days in French Guiana upon arrival.

. Individuals who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 may also be required to quarantine for seven days in upon arrival. COVID-19 levels are currently high in French Guiana . Local safety restrictions may include a daily curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and restaurant closures.

. Local safety restrictions may include a daily curfew from and restaurant closures. A limited number of hotel accommodations will be available in Cayenne, French Guiana , the nearest large city to the launch site, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Kourou.

NASA is documenting Webb's journey to the launch site, arrival in Kourou, and payload processing. Photo and video assets will be available to all media.



NASA's Webb Space Telescope, which is targeted to launch Dec. 18, will serve as the premier deep space observatory for the next decade and explore every phase of cosmic history – from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, and everything in between. Webb will reveal new and unexpected discoveries, and help humanity understand the origins of the universe and our place in it.

For further information about the Webb mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/webb

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

