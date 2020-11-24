NASA Invites Public to Participate in Virtual "Getting to Know Goddard" Artemis Discussion

GREENBELT, Md., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Artemis program, NASA will use innovative new technologies and systems to explore more of the Moon than ever before. The public is invited to learn more about NASA's 21st century lunar exploration program in the next live "Getting to Know Goddard" session. The event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, from 1 to 2:10 p.m. ET via Goddard's Ustream channel.

During the event, experts on lunar science, space communications, space weather and more will provide an overview of the Artemis program and Goddard's contributions to this endeavor, and then answer questions submitted by the audience.

Ahead of a human return, the agency will send dozens of new science investigations and technology experiments to the Moon beginning in 2021. NASA will land the first woman and next man on the Moon in 2024 and establish sustainable lunar exploration by the end of the decade. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, located in Greenbelt, Maryland, is leveraging its expertise across multiple areas and facilities to support the Artemis initiative including sending instruments to the Moon through the agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative. Along with commercial and international partners, NASA will establish a sustainable presence on the Moon in preparation to take humanity's next giant leap – sending astronauts to Mars.

Immediately following the Artemis presentation, a special panel discussion will air from 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. on the same Ustream channel. In that virtual event, NBA Celtics player, Jaylen Brown joins Goddard's Dr. Yaireska "Yari" Collado-Vega a research assistant in NASA's Heliophysics Science Division, and Kenneth "Kenny" Harris II, Senior Project Engineer for the HERMES and Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) missions. They will discuss the importance, and impact, of STEM education in completing Goddard missions, in their personal journeys and careers, and in shaping the next generation of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) leaders. A question-and-answer segment will follow.

