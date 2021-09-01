NASA Invites Students, Educators to Join Artemis I Mission

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As students and educators return to classrooms online and in-person, NASA welcomes the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – to learn more about the mission that will pave the way to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon.

NASA's Artemis program will reach new heights this school year with the uncrewed Artemis I mission, the first integrated launch of the agency's Space Launch System (SLS) mega-rocket to send the Orion spacecraft around the Moon and back to Earth ahead of future flights with astronauts.

Educators can bring the excitement of Artemis into the classroom using NASA's standards-aligned educator guides. The Landing Humans on the Moon Educator Guide offers four activities to help middle-school students learn about the Moon and create a model of a human landing system for the lunar surface.

Other educator guides focus on key concepts of the Artemis missions, such as crew transportation with Orion, propulsion with SLS, and habitation with Gateway, an outpost orbiting the Moon. Three new Artemis-focused educator guides – Hazards to Deep Space Astronauts, Deep Space Communications, and the Artemis Camp Guide – will be published this fall.

NASA will offer a weekly issue of resources to engage students for four weeks beginning before Artemis I launch through splashdown with the Artemis I Learning Pathway. Educators and families can register Oct. 26 for the best STEM content on Artemis I to arrive straight to their inboxes.

High school and college students should check out NASA's Artemis Student Challenges, engineering, and technological design challenges focusing on topics and technologies involved in human spaceflight:

NASA's Teams Engaging Affiliated Museums and Informal Institutions (TEAM II) program is supporting several informal education organizations with Artemis lunar exploration content to promote STEM learning and help inspire the next generation of explorers, including populations that are historically underrepresented in STEM professions.

NASA is also teaming up with other organizations and companies to collaborate on educational resources ahead of the Artemis I launch. Collaborations include Girl Scouts of America, LEGO Education, Noggin, Discovery Education, Frito-Lay, Tynker, Microsoft, Peanuts Worldwide, and more.

To find out how you can be a part of the Artemis mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/joinartemis

