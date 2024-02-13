NASA Johnson Director to Discuss Exploration Park at ASCENDxTexas

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to attend an event with NASA taking place as part of ASCENDxTexas on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, will be in attendance, as will Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp and Texas A&M University President Mark Welsh. They will provide updates on Exploration Park and are available briefly for interviews after the announcement.

NASA sought proposals for use of the undeveloped and underutilized land near Saturn Lane, known as Exploration Park, on June 9, 2023. The parcel is outside of Johnson's controlled access area and adjacent to its main campus.

ASCENDxTexas, hosted by AIAA, begins on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at South Shore Harbour Resort and Conference Center, League City, Texas. Media check-in will begin at 9:20 a.m. CST, with the event beginning promptly at 9:45 a.m.

https://www.aiaa.org/events-learning/events/ascend/ascend-press-pass

For more than 60 years, NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston has led the nation and the world on a continuing adventure of human exploration, discovery, and achievement. Today, Johnson is the hub of human spaceflight, the home of mission control and astronaut training, and leads the International Space Station, Orion, and Gateway programs, while also playing important roles in numerous other advanced human exploration and research projects.

