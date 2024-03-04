NASA Johnson Director to Discuss Exploration Park Facility

News provided by

NASA

04 Mar, 2024, 15:40 ET

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The director of NASA's Johnson Space Center will discuss the objectives behind the center's new Exploration Park initiative at the next meeting of the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership's (BAHEP) aerospace advisory committee at 12 p.m. CST Wednesday, March 6, at 1150 Gemini in Houston.

Johnson Director Vanessa Wyche will be joined by representatives from the American Center for Manufacturing and Innovation (ACMI), which recently signed the second agreement to lease acres of underutilized land in a 240-acre Exploration Park. NASA signed a separate lease with the Texas A&M University System earlier this month.

Media are invited to attend the opening discussion of BAHEP's committee meeting, then have a brief opportunity for interviews with Wyche, John Burer, founder of ACMI and other ACMI experts.

NASA is leasing the land to create facilities for a collaborative development environment that increases commercial access and enhances the United States' commercial competitiveness in the space and aerospace industries.

Media wishing to participate in person are asked to RSVP by 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, by contacting the Johnson newsroom at 281-483-5111 or [email protected].

To learn more about NASA Johnson and Exploration Park, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/johnson/johnson-news/#news-releases 

SOURCE NASA

Also from this source

NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 Launches to International Space Station

NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 Launches to International Space Station

An international crew of four reached orbit following a successful launch to the International Space Station at 10:53 p.m. EST Sunday from Launch...
NASA Selects ACMI as Second Approved Exploration Park Facility

NASA Selects ACMI as Second Approved Exploration Park Facility

NASA and the American Center for Manufacturing and Innovation (ACMI) signed an agreement Thursday, Feb. 29 to lease underutilized land in a 240-acre...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics