NASA Johnson Director to Speak at Space Institute Groundbreaking

Nov 12, 2024, 14:57 ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Director Vanessa Wyche of NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston will join Texas A&M University leaders and guests Friday, Nov. 15, to break ground for the new Texas A&M University Space Institute.

The groundbreaking is planned for 10 a.m. CST Nov. 15, at Johnson Space Center's Exploration Park. Additional participants will include:

  • Greg Bonnen, Texas House of Representatives, chairman of House Appropriations Committee
  • William Mahomes, Jr., Board of Regents chairman, Texas A&M University System 
  • John Sharp, chancellor Texas A&M University System 
  • General (Ret.) Mark Welsh III, president, Texas A&M University 
  • Robert H. Bishop, vice chancellor and dean, Texas A&M Engineering
  • Nancy Currie-Gregg, director, Texas A&M University Space Institute
  • Robert Ambrose, associate director for space and robotics initiatives, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station 

The institute, funded through a $200 million initial investment from the State of Texas, will support research for civilian, defense and commercial space missions as part of NASA Johnson's Exploration Park. Key features will include the world's largest indoor simulation spaces for lunar and Mars surface operations, state-of-the-art high-bay laboratories, and multifunctional project rooms.

The Texas A&M Space Institute is set to open in Summer 2026. 

NASA is leasing the 240-acre Exploration Park to create facilities that enable a collaborative development environment, increase commercial access, and enhance the United States' commercial competitiveness in the space and aerospace industries. 

To learn more about NASA Johnson and the Texas A&M University Space Institute, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/nasas-johnson-space-center-hosts-exploration-park/

