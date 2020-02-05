NASA Johnson Space Center Spotlights Its Role in Moon to Mars Plans at Feb. 10 'State of NASA' Event

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Johnson Space Center will open its doors Monday, Feb. 10, to media and social media for "State of NASA" events, including an opportunity to talk with Johnson Director Mark Geyer and NASA Associate Administrator for Human Exploration and Operations Doug Loverro in Houston.

The opportunity will coincide with the White House's release of NASA's Fiscal Year 2021 budget, and include a media opportunity, and social media tours and presentations, highlighting Johnson's role in the agency's exploration goals, innovative technology development and scientific research. Johnson continues to lead the way for human exploration of the solar system, managing development and operation of key components in the agency's Artemis program that will land the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024.

Participants will be able to watch NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine's live televised address to the agency's workforce at 12 noon CST. Bridenstine will be at Stennis Space Center, Mississippi.

Media interested in attending the Houston event must contact the Johnson newsroom at 281-483-5111 no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. There will not be any opportunity for media to participate by phone. Attending media must arrive at Rocket Park near Johnson's main gate no later than 11 a.m. Feb. 10, with one form of government-issued photo identification for badging, and security clearance.

At 4 p.m., NASA Chief Financial Officer Jeff DeWit will host a teleconference to brief media on the agency's FY 2021 budget proposal. Johnson will provide a location to participate in this briefing, which also will stream live on the agency's website. To participate in this briefing, media must contact Karen Northon at karen.northon@nasa.gov no later than 2 p.m. Feb.10.

The agency budget proposal and supporting information will be available online at 11 a.m. Feb.10 at:

https://www.nasa.gov/budget

