NASA Johnson Space Center to Host Visit by Texas Governor Greg Abbott

HOUSTON, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston will host a Tuesday, March 26, visit by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who will make a major announcement on the future of the space industry in Texas.

Media are invited to document the governor's tour of NASA's Mission Control Center when he speaks with native Texan and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara aboard the International Space Station.

Abbott will be joined by NASA Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa Wyche, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, Texas Representative Greg Bonnen and other state and space industry leaders.

U.S. media wishing to attend in person must respond to NASA's Johnson Space Center by 5 p.m. CDT Monday, March 25, by calling the Johnson Newsroom at 281-483-5111 or e-mailing [email protected]. Media must arrive at Johnson's main gate no later than 9:30 a.m. March 26 to pick up credentials and receive instructions.

NASA will provide live coverage of the Mission Control tour and call to the space station beginning at 10:15 a.m. on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms including social media.

The space industry announcement is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in NASA's Space Vehicle Mockup Facility.

Discover more about NASA Johnson, the hub of human spaceflight, at:

https://www.nasa.gov/johnson/about-johnson/

SOURCE NASA