NASA Launches its First On-Demand Streaming Service, Updated App

News provided by

NASA

08 Nov, 2023, 18:33 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's new on-demand streaming service and upgraded app are now available, ushering in a new world of original content from the space agency for the benefit of all. These new digital platforms are the landing place of original video series, live launch coverage, kids' content, Spanish-language programming, and the latest news as NASA continues to improve life on Earth through innovation, exploration, and discovery.

Continue Reading
NASA+ is the agency’s no cost, ad-free streaming service featuring live coverage and original video series. No subscription required. Credits: NASA
NASA+ is the agency’s no cost, ad-free streaming service featuring live coverage and original video series. No subscription required. Credits: NASA

The new on-demand streaming service is available to download on most major platforms via the NASA App on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices, as well as streaming media players Roku and Apple TV. Users also may stream online at:

https://plus.nasa.gov

"NASA is a leader in the federal government for creating inspirational content that meets people where they are," said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy. "I am excited we have created a powerful trifecta with the recently revamped NASA website, the launch of NASA+, and the updated NASA App that showcases the many benefits our data can have for all humanity."

These platforms are part of an effort to ensure agency content is more accessible, discoverable, and secure for the public. Earlier this year, NASA launched its revamped nasa.gov and science.nasa.gov websites, creating a new homebase for research, climate data, Artemis information, and more.

"NASA's new streaming platform and app are where the world can join us as we explore the unknown," said Marc Etkind, associate administrator, Office of Communications, NASA Headquarters. "NASA is the catalyst behind some of humanity's greatest stories; and now, with our new digital presence, everyone will have access to these stories 24/7." 

No Cost Access to Humanity's Greatest Stories
Through the ad-free, no cost, and family-friendly streaming service, users will gain access to the agency's Emmy Award-winning live coverage and views into NASA's missions through collections of original video series, including new series debuting on the streaming service.

Beginning today, everyone can enjoy original NASA+ content, including:

  • A documentary series following each image from the James Webb Space Telescope, as well as a second series highlighting the world's most powerful space telescope from lab to launch
  • Animated children shows about the planets, mysteries of the universe, and intergalactic worlds
  • A series telling the personal stories of Black NASA astronauts
  • A series that takes viewers behind-the-scenes as a group of scientists work to return America's first asteroid sample
  • Ultra-high-definition visuals of the cosmos set to a spaced-out soundtrack
  • Spanish-language content, including a series highlighting Hispanic and Latino NASA employees, climate content for kids, and more

NASA+ also will stream live event coverage, where people everywhere can watch in real-time as the agency launches science experiments and astronauts to space, and ultimately, the first woman and person of color to the Moon.

Universe at Your Fingertips
Downloaded over 30 million times, the NASA app showcases a huge collection of the agency's latest content, including more than 21,000 images, podcasts, news and feature stories, and live event coverage. The app's new updates include:

  • Full access to on-demand streaming with NASA+
  • Cloud push notifications
  • International Space Station sightings and notifications that allows users to watch it pass overhead
  • The ability to rate photos and explore and share the highest rated ones
  • Augmented reality that allows users to view, rotate, and enlarge 3D models of NASA rockets, spacecraft, and rovers

The NASA app is available at no cost. Learn more about the NASA App online.

To keep up with the latest news from NASA and learn more about the agency, visit the agency's new website at:

https://www.nasa.gov/

SOURCE NASA

Also from this source

NASA Invites Media to Bulgaria Artemis Accords Signing Ceremony

NASA Invites Media to Bulgaria Artemis Accords Signing Ceremony

Bulgaria will sign the Artemis Accords during a ceremony at 10 a.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 9 at NASA Headquarters in Washington. NASA Administrator...
NASA, International Astronauts to Speak with Tennessee Students

NASA, International Astronauts to Speak with Tennessee Students

Students from Brighton Elementary School in Brighton, Tennessee, will have an opportunity this week to hear from NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.