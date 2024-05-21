NASA Leaders to Host Agency Town Hall on Artificial Intelligence

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy are hosting an employee town hall at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday, May 22, to discuss how the agency is using and developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to advance missions and research.

The event will steam live on NASA+, NASA Television, and the agency's website.

The town hall also will feature the NASA experts pioneering and leading the use of AI across the agency, including:

  • A.C. Charania, chief technologist
  • David Salvagnini, chief artificial intelligence officer
  • Jeff Seaton, chief information officer
  • Kate Calvin, chief scientist

A wide variety of AI tools are used by NASA to benefit humanity from supporting missions and research projects across the agency, analyzing data to reveal trends and patterns, and developing systems capable of supporting spacecraft and aircraft autonomously.

On May 13, Nelson named Salvagnini as NASA's first chief artificial intelligence officer. The agency continues developing recommendations on leveraging emerging AI technology for a variety of missions including sifting through Earth science imagery to identifying areas of interest, to searching for data on planets outside our solar system from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, scheduling communications from the Perseverance Mars rover through the Deep Space Network, and more.

NASA Earns Best Place to Work in Government for 12 Straight Years

NASA was named Thursday as the 2023 Best Place to Work in the Federal Government – large agency – for the 12th year in a row by the Partnership for...
NASA, European Space Agency Unite to Land Europe's Rover on Mars

NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) announced Thursday they signed an agreement to expand NASA's work on the ExoMars Rosalind Franklin rover, an...
