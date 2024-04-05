NASA Leadership Spotlights Space Sustainability at Space Symposium

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy and Associate Administrator Jim Free are scheduled to speak at the Space Foundation's 39th Space Symposium from Tuesday, April 9 through Thursday, April 11 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

During her keynote, "Responsible Exploration: Preserving the Cosmos for Tomorrow," Melroy will discuss NASA's integrated approach to foster the long-term sustainability of the space environment at 12:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 9.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy gives keynote remarks during the 37th Space Symposium, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Credits: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Additionally, Free will moderate a panel titled "Mission Success is a Team Sport at NASA," at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10. Panelists include:

Kenneth Bowersox , associate administrator, Space Operations at NASA Headquarters in Washington

, associate administrator, Space Operations at NASA Headquarters in Dr. Nicola Fox , associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters Robert Gibbs , associate administrator, Mission Support Directorate, NASA Headquarters

, associate administrator, Mission Support Directorate, NASA Headquarters Catherine Koerner , associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development, NASA Headquarters

, associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development, NASA Headquarters Dr. Kurt Vogel , associate administrator, Space Technology Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

The agency will stream both panels on NASA+, NASA Television, and the agency's website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms, including social media.

NASA astronauts Raja Chari and Jessica Watkins also will be participating in activities during the week. NASA currently is accepting applications for new astronauts until Tuesday, April 16. Media interested in an interview opportunity with the astronauts should email Amber Jacobson and Stephanie Schierholz.

To register for the symposium, media must email the Space Foundation at [email protected]. Members of the media who have registered for the symposium will have two opportunities to meet onsite with different NASA leaders:

April 9 at 11:40 a.m. MDT: Pam Melroy and Charity Weeden , associate administrator, Office of Technology, Policy, and Strategy

at 11:40 a.m. MDT: and , associate administrator, Office of Technology, Policy, and Strategy April 11 at 9 a.m. MDT: Jim Free and Chris Hansen , deputy manager, Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility

A full agenda for this year's Space Symposium is available online.

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about NASA's missions and projects on a variety of topics during brief talks with subject matter experts in the agency's exhibit space.

NASA will provide photos and updates about its participation in the Space Symposium from its @NASAExhibit on X.

