NASA Leadership to Call Space Station Crew

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy will speak with astronauts aboard the International Space Station from the Mission Control Center at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston Thursday, Sept. 2.

NASA will provide live coverage of the call from the Christopher C. Kraft Jr. Mission Control Center starting at 10 a.m. EDT on NASA Television, the NASA app, and agency's website.

The conversation will begin at 10:25 a.m. with:

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough , Megan McArthur , and Mark Vande Hei .

, , and . JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide .

. ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitskiy .

The discussion is part of Nelson's visit to Johnson to discuss the critical role of the International Space Station's operations in low-Earth orbit as well as the center's work for NASA's Artemis program to build a long-term human presence on and around the Moon in preparation for the agency's next giant leap to Mars.

Members of Congress representing Texas, including Reps. Brian Babin, Al Green, Sheila Jackson Lee, and Randy Weber, will accompany Nelson and Johnson Director Vanessa Wyche to mission control.

Johnson is home to NASA's offices overseeing operations related to the International Space Station, Orion spacecraft, Gateway lunar outpost, and the Commercial Low Earth Orbit programs. It also serves as the primary training facility for NASA's astronauts preparing for missions to the space station on commercial spacecraft and for flights aboard the Orion spacecraft as part of Artemis missions to the Moon.

