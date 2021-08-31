NASA Leadership to Visit Houston

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy will visit the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston Thursday, Sept. 2.

The duo from NASA Headquarters in Washington will discuss the critical role of the International Space Station's operations in low-Earth orbit, as well as the center's work for NASA's Artemis program to build a long-term human presence on and around the Moon in preparation for the agency's next giant leap to Mars.

Johnson Director Vanessa Wyche and other members of the Houston leadership team will join Nelson and Melroy at Johnson's Gilruth Recreation Center at 1:30 p.m. CDT to participate in a short question and answer session with reporters. The event will not be televised.

Media interested in virtually participating in the news conference must call the Johnson newsroom at 281-483-5111 to RSVP no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. Johnson is closed to onsite media due to safety restrictions related to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Johnson is home to NASA's offices overseeing operations related to the International Space Station, Orion spacecraft, Gateway lunar outpost, and the Commercial Low Earth Orbit programs. It also serves as the primary training facility for NASA's astronauts preparing for missions to the space station on commercial spacecraft and for flights aboard the Orion spacecraft as part of Artemis missions to the Moon.

