NASA Leadership to Visit Mexico, Strengthen Cooperation

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing their significant engagement with key government officials around the world to deepen ties and strengthen space collaboration, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy will visit Mexico City on Monday, April 22 and Tuesday, April 23.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson discusses the agency's goals during the annual State of NASA address, Monday, March 11, 2024, at the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters Building in Washington.

Nelson and Melroy will meet with senior Mexican government officials, including President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Mexican Space Agency (AEM) leaders, to strengthen bilateral cooperation across a broad range of innovation and research areas, such as Earth science and exploration. Together, the two nations are working to achieve mutual goals of addressing climate change.

NASA and AEM also are collaborating on nanosatellite technology demonstrators that will contribute to the future of space exploration. Mexico is a signatory of the Artemis Accords, a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations for the safe, peaceful, and prosperous use of space.

The visit to Mexico coincides with Earth Day on April 22. NASA is engaged in a wide range of activities with Mexican counterparts in Earth science. The administrator and deputy administrator will discuss opportunities for broadening this area of collaboration, including using NASA missions to study air quality and improving water resources management.

Nelson and Melroy also will meet with students in Mexico to discuss science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and their role as members of the Artemis Generation.

For more information about NASA's international partnerships, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/oiir/

SOURCE NASA