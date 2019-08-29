NASA Marshall Invites Media to 12th Annual Wernher von Braun Memorial Symposium

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, invites media to the 12th Annual Wernher von Braun Memorial Symposium, Sept. 10-12, at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. The symposium is hosted by the American Astronautical Society and features speakers and panelists from government, industry and academia.

To attend, media must register at https://astronautical.org/events/vonbraun/ and contact Patrick Rouin at patrick.rouin@astronautical.org for credentials. Media interested in interviewing NASA speakers should contact Janet Sudnik at janet.m.sudnik@nasa.gov or 256-544-1216.

This year's symposium theme is, "Exploration is the Work of Generations," and Marshall Center Associate Director Steve Miley will give a welcome Sept. 11. Deputy Chief Financial Officer for Integration at NASA Headquarters Doug Comstock will provide a luncheon address on Sept. 11. The conference will focus on lunar lander technology, space policy, NASA's Artemis program, propulsion systems and exploration technologies.

Other NASA speakers and panelists include:

Melanie Saunders , Deputy Associate Administrator, NASA Headquarters

, Deputy Associate Administrator, NASA Headquarters Jim Reuter , Associate Administrator, Space Technology Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

, Associate Administrator, Space Technology Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters Thomas Zurbuchen , Associate Administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

, Associate Administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters Steven W. Clarke , Deputy Associate Administrator for Exploration, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

, Deputy Associate Administrator for Exploration, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters Michael Sarafin , Mission Manager, Artemis 1, NASA Headquarters

, Mission Manager, Artemis 1, NASA Headquarters Marshall Smith , Director, Human Lunar Exploration Programs, NASA Headquarters

, Director, Human Lunar Exploration Programs, NASA Headquarters Tom Whitmeyer , Acting Deputy Associate Administrator, Exploration Systems Development, NASA Headquarters

, Acting Deputy Associate Administrator, Exploration Systems Development, NASA Headquarters Bobby Watkins , Manager, Human Exploration Development and Operations Office, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

, Manager, Human Exploration Development and Operations Office, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center Lisa Watson-Morgan , Program Manager, Human Landing System, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

, Program Manager, Human Landing System, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center Greg Chavers , Acting Deputy Program Manager, Human Landing System, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

Acting Deputy Program Manager, Human Landing System, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center Mary Beth Koelbl , Deputy Director, Engineering Directorate, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

, Deputy Director, Engineering Directorate, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center John Vickers , Principal Technologist, Space Technology Mission Directorate, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

, Principal Technologist, Space Technology Mission Directorate, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center Heather Haney , Systems Engineer, Space Launch System, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

For more information about the symposium and the complete list of speakers and agenda, visit:

https://astronautical.org/events/vonbraun/

The symposium's panel discussions and presentations (with exception of luncheon speakers) will be streamed live online at:

http://astronautical.org/vonbraun-live/

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

