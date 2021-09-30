NASA Marshall Leaders Virtually Present Industry, Advocate Awards for FY2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, virtually presented its Industry & Advocate Awards for fiscal year 2021 on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The awards reflect leadership in the aerospace business community and sustained achievement in service to Marshall and to NASA's overarching mission.

This year's recipients are:

Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc. was named Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year for support of the Marshall Small Business Subcontracting Program under the Mission Operations and Integration Contract.

Aerie Aerospace LLC was named Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year for support to the Marshall's Engineering Directorate, Test Laboratory, under the Marshall Engineering Technician and Trade Support Services Contract.

Frontier Electronic Systems Corporation was named Small Business Subcontractor of the Year for subcontracting support to The Boeing Company under the Space Launch System Stages Contract.

Small Business Mentor Protégé of the Year was awarded to The Boeing Company, Inc., and Southern University Systems for their participation in the NASA Mentor-Protégé Program under the Space Launch System Stages Contract.

Systems for their participation in the NASA Mentor-Protégé Program under the Space Launch System Stages Contract. Small Business Mentor Protégé Excellence Award was presented to Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (ESSCA) and JBS Solutions Inc., for their participation in the NASA Mentor-Protégé Program under the Engineering Services and Skills Capability Augmentation Contract.

Procurement Team of the Year was awarded to Nichole F. Crayton, Logan M. Ojermark, Ashley S. Pierce, William Burt Sellers, and Remonda J. Stevens for their support of the Marshall Small Business Program through their participation on the 2021 Procurement Small Business Action Team.

Program Team of the Year was awarded to LaBreesha B. Batey and Angela F. Lovelady for their support of the Marshall Space Flight Center Small Business Program for Historical Black Colleges and Universities awarding of a NASA Cooperative Agreement Notice Initiative in collaboration with Florida A&M University efforts on Foams in Neuropathy Treatment.

Clyde S. (Chip) Jones was named Small Business Technical Advisor of the Year for exemplary support of the Marshall Small Business Program in his role as Marshall Small Business Technical Advisor.

was named Small Business Technical Advisor of the Year for exemplary support of the Marshall Small Business Program in his role as Marshall Small Business Technical Advisor. Large Business Prime Contractor Excellence Awards were presented to Jacobs Space Exploration Group, Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (CH2M), and The Boeing Company.

Small Business Prime Contractor Excellence Awards were presented to Acuity Edge Inc., Aetos Systems Inc., All Points Logistics LLC, Cepeda Systems and Software Analysis Inc., and Victory Solutions Inc.

Small Business Subcontractor Excellence Awards were presented to 4M Research Inc., Avans Machine Inc., JBS Solutions Incorporated, Norman Filter Company LLC, and Tracker Engineering LLC.

NASA civil service employees nominate eligible individuals and organizations for awards. A panel of NASA business procurement and technical officials evaluates each nominee's business practices, innovative processes, adoption of new technologies and their overall contributions to NASA's mission and the agency's Small Business Program.

Award recipients in the following categories become candidates for agency-level Small Business Industry and Advocate Awards:

Large and Small Business Prime Contractors of the Year.

Small Business Subcontractor of the Year.

Procurement Team or Person.

Technical, Small Business Technical Coordinator/Technical Advisor.

Program Person or Team of the Year.

For more information about doing business with Marshall, visit:

http://www.nasa.gov/centers/marshall/about/business.html

For more information about NASA's Office of Small Business Programs, visit:

http://osbp.nasa.gov

